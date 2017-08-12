Virender Sehwag trolls himself on Twitter by remembering a forgettable feat

New Delhi: Virender Sehwag can be quite a character on Twitter. The former Indian opener took to the social media site to troll himself on Saturday. Yes is that not unusual considering that very few ever do something like that? In the past, Sehwag has often trolled others. Shoaib Akhtar is one of his favourites in this regard.

But on Saturday, one of the former cricketer’s tweets read, “#OnThisDay 6 years ago, I honoured Aryabhatta unwillingly by scoring a king pair in Birmingham. Full on Kachha Limbu waali feeling :)”

Ah, now Sehwag remembers a forgettable feat! He got a first-ball duck twice in the third Test match of the four-match series between India and England.

#OnThisDay 6 years ago, I honoured Aryabhatta unwillingly by scoring a king pair in Birmingham. Full on

Kachha Limbu waali feeling :) pic.twitter.com/HEPrhv1vhE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2017

India were high on the World Cup success which they won in the same year at home. But the England tour gave them a rude shock as they were pasted 4-0 by the hosts.

What followed was another humiliating tour where India went down by the same margin in a four-match series in Australia.

In some ways, that summer in England was also a time which gave us the first glimpse of major cracks appearing in what was planning to become a juggernaut was the Indian team.