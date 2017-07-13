Virender Sehwag tweets to Indian eves captain Mithali Raj to congratulate on world record

New Delhi: After missing out on the Indian coaching job, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag stayed away from saying anything on the coach selection process. Sehwag, who is perhaps the biggest sports social media star in the country, rather tweeted about Mithali Raj, congratulating the latter on her world record a day after the feat was achieved.

Sehwag of course missed out on the Indian coaching job to Ravi Shastri earlier this week. While Sehwag stayed away from tweeting anything on Wednesday, he wrote a message for Mithali on Thursday morning. Sehwag tweeted, “The whole of India is super proud of @M_Raj03 's spectacular achievement of becoming the all time leading scorer in the world in Women ODI's (sic).”

Sehwag’s tweets are eagerly awaited by sports fans and there was curiosity on what he may tweet about missing out on the high-profile coaching job but that was not to be.

The whole of India is super proud of @M_Raj03 's spectacular achievement of becoming the all time leading scorer in the world in Women ODI's — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 13, 2017

India went down to Australia by eight wickets during Wednesday's group stage match of the Women's World Cup but there was a silver lining as Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run-scorer in one-day internationals (ODIs) at the Bristol County Ground in Bristol.

She scored 69 runs from 114 balls in the match. Her innings was laced with four boundaries and one hit into the stands.

The Indian skipper now has 6,028 runs in 181 ODIs at an average of 51.37. The 34-year-old is also the first woman cricketer to cross the milestone of 6,000 runs in the 50-over format. She has scored five centuries and 49 half-centuries - her highest score being an unbeaten 114 runs against Ireland.

Earlier, Edwards held the record with 5,992 runs from 191 ODI matches with an average of 38.16. She scored nine centuries and 46 half-centuries during her career, her highest being an unbeaten 173 against Ireland.

(with Agency inputs)