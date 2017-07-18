close
Virender Sehwag wishes Australian legend Dennis Lillee in trademark style on 68th birthday

The Delhi cricketer was at his best once again when he congratulated Australian cricket legend Denis Lillee on his 68th birthday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 12:45
New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is undoubtedly one of the most popular cricketers on social media. Since the beginning of 2016, the Nawab of Nazafgarh has built a huge fan base on social media as a result of his hilarious posts.

Sehwag, who entertained the fans with his fearless batting approach during his playing days, has taken to Twitter, time and again to ensure there is no dearth of entertainment for his fans.

The Delhi cricketer was at his best once again when he congratulated Australian cricket legend Denis Lillee on his 68th birthday. Sehwag Tweeted on Tuesday, "Happy Birthday to one of the greatest bowlers of all time, Bowlers Ke Baahubali , Sir Dennis Lillee !"

Notably, Sehwag one of the key candidates to have applied for the job of Indian coach.

While Sehwag, along with four others, were interviewed by BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee, it was veteran Mumbai cricketer Ravi Shastri who finally bagged the high-profile job.

 The Indian board is set to appoint the support staff for the former Indian skipper, who also served as the Team Director of the Indian team from 2014-16.

Virender SehwagSehwag tweetsSehwag jokescricket news

From Zee News

