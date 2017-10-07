Virender Sehwag wishes 'Gyan Baba' Zaheer Khan Happy Birthday

New Delhi: Veteran Indian pacer Zaheer Khan on Saturday turned 39 and social media was full of posts wishing him a 'Happy Birthday'. And as usual, Zaheer's former teammate Virender Sehwag came up with his own unique style of wishing, with a quirky nickname.

Sehwag's tweet read: "Happy Birthday to one of India's greatest ever bowler and one of the sharpest cricketing brain, Gyaan Baba @ImZaheer #LastBachelorsBirthday."

Happy Birthday to one of India's greatest ever bowler and one of the sharpest cricketing brain, Gyaan Baba @ImZaheer #LastBachelorsBirthday pic.twitter.com/4EybZYwobb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 7, 2017

The former India opener mentioned #LastBachelorsBirthday knowing Zaheer is engaged to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge and may tie the knot before his next birthday.

Zaheer pulled the curtains down on his international career in 2015. He played 92 Tests and 282 ODIs taking 311 and 200 wickets respectively. He was, in fact, India's leading wicket-taker in 2003, 2007 and 2011 World Cup and the best left-arm fast bowler the country has produced.