close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Virender Sehwag wishes 'Gyan Baba' Zaheer Khan Happy Birthday

Sehwag's "#LastBachelorsBirthday" seemed a bit confusing. Probably, the former India opener said with the perspective that it is his last birthday as a bachelor, after all Zaheer is engaged to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 17:58
Virender Sehwag wishes &#039;Gyan Baba&#039; Zaheer Khan Happy Birthday
Twitter (@virendersehwag)

New Delhi: Veteran Indian pacer Zaheer Khan on Saturday turned 39 and social media was full of posts wishing him a 'Happy Birthday'. And as usual, Zaheer's former teammate Virender Sehwag came up with his own unique style of wishing, with a quirky nickname.

Sehwag's tweet read: "Happy Birthday to one of India's greatest ever bowler and one of the sharpest cricketing brain, Gyaan Baba @ImZaheer #LastBachelorsBirthday."

The former India opener mentioned #LastBachelorsBirthday knowing Zaheer is engaged to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge and may tie the knot before his next birthday.

Zaheer pulled the curtains down on his international career in 2015. He played 92 Tests and 282 ODIs taking 311 and 200 wickets respectively. He was, in fact, India's leading wicket-taker in 2003, 2007 and 2011 World Cup and the best left-arm fast bowler the country has produced.

TAGS

Zaheer KhanZaheer Khan happy birthdayZaheer Khan turns 39Virender Sehwagcricket news

From Zee News

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Moirangthem Dheeraj Singh disappointed at India loss, despite praise by USA coach
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Moirangthem Dheeraj Singh disappo...

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I: Visitors face uphill task without Steve Smith
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I: Visitors face uphi...

Alexander Zverev seals ATP finals spot
Tennis

Alexander Zverev seals ATP finals spot

Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant raided, inedible food items found
cricket

Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant raided, inedible food items fo...

China Open 2017: Rafael Nadal outlasts Grigor Dimitrov to reach Beijing final
Tennis

China Open 2017: Rafael Nadal outlasts Grigor Dimitrov to r...

Football

Boy in Bangladesh dies after being hit by cricket ball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: India failed to cause problems for opponents, says Luis Norton De Matos
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: India failed to cause problems for opp...

India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listings,...

Japanese Grand Prix: Dominant Lewis Hamilton seizes Suzuka pole with record lap
Other Sports

Japanese Grand Prix: Dominant Lewis Hamilton seizes Suzuka...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video