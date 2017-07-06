close
Virender Sehwag wishes Ranveer Singh Happy Birthday, posts pictures, gives special message

One such delightful post came on Thursday when the former Indian cricketer posted a Twitter message for actor Ranveer Singh, wishing the latter Happy Birthday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 20:06
New Delhi: Virender Sehwag is usually positive, quirky and humourous on Twitter. Now we do not know how much comes from him and how much from his team but the posts are an absolute delight. And one such delightful post came on Thursday when the former Indian cricketer posted a Twitter message for actor Ranveer Singh, wishing the latter Happy Birthday. He also posted some pictures with the actor.

Sehwag tweeted, “Happy Birthday dear @RanveerOfficial . Teri dress badi kamaal ki hoti hain yaar. Have a rocking year and life ahead. God bless you !”

 

Ranveer is of course the toast of the film industry with lots of success as an actor in recent years, establishing himself as arguably the biggest star among the younger thespians around.

Coming back to Sehwag, he has transformed himself after retirement, doing surprisingly well as a Hindi broadcaster and of course on Twitter.

Sehwag is in running for being the Indian cricket coach. There are the likes of Ravi Shastri and Tom Moody who are expected to give the dashing Indian opener a good run for his money and may be even steal the position from him. Remember Shastri has anyway become a favourite for many to get the job.  

TAGS

Virender SehwagRanveer SinghHappy BirthdayTwitter

