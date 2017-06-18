Virender Sehwag, you still have to give an interview in front of me, reminds Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi: How many of you care to listen to the experts as they place their views about the game, from the commentary box? If you ever do so, you can get an insight into the game, probably their past experiences and if you are really lucky, you might get to hear a bit of a quite disagreement between them. A similar incident happened between former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly.

Well, it happened during one of India's Champions Trophy 2017 match, where the duo shared the commentary box, speaking the two teams. Former skipper then came forth to praise Virat Kohli's ability to run between the wickets and not go for dot balls. Sehwag promptly replied that even his former teammate was no less in doing the same. And that was the sight of the first spark.

"Absolutely, I used to run very fast between the wickets," Ganguly said. Well, to is Sehwag burst into laughter in complete disagreement. Sehwag replied with a sigh, "If only you could run as fast as Kohli." And soon, humour vanished for Dada.

Ganguly quickly asked whether he notched up all those centuries simply by hitting sixes and boundaries, without a single run between the wickets. Agreeing with his teammate, Nawab of Najafgarh replied, "You say that you used to take singles very well, but one doesn't need to necessarily run fast to take singles. However, you used to hit amazing fours and sixes."

What followed was an open challenge on international media. The Prince of Kolkata said, "Whoever is watching this broadcast, I want to challenge Viru in front of you'll. After this tournament ends, we shall meet at The Oval and have a 100-meter race." A humorous reply from Sehwag went as, "Dada you will have to cover those 100 meters in the first place."

Losing his cool, the left-handed batsman said, "I shall do that easily, and also provide you with two physios. This is a misunderstanding and rumour that you have spread among our viewers, our team, and us ex-cricketers. I'd like to show these statistics to our viewers." Holding a piece of paper displaying numbers and figures, Ganguly pointed out that, "Sourav Ganguly's singles percentage was 36 and Virender Sehwag's was 24. And you're criticising my ability to run between the wickets?"

Clarifying his statement, Viru said that he was, in fact, criticising Dada's ability to run fast. And continuing with their off-the-topic (match) discussion, Sourav said, "Running-between-the-wickets is the ability to convert ones into twos, twos into threes, and threes into fours. And to reach the wickets on time."

Viru added, "Dada, these stats show your singles percentage, not your ability to convert ones into two and twos into threes. You never had a problem taking just one run. You would easily take those from fine-leg, third-man, deep-point, long-on."

Sourav Ganguly then reminded Viru about the job interview for the post of India's Head Coach said, "This is the reason why you should check your statistics and stop talking ill about others. You still have to give an interview in front of me.

Viru once again bursting into laughter said, "I would like to tell our viewers that we have had to do commentary for two extra overs because it was so important for Dada to show these stats to our viewers."

Former Indian wicket-keeper and national selector Saba Karim, who also shared the box, remained utterly quiet during the entire conversation only to conclude with, "I can't wait for the end of this tournament now. I am going to hold the stopwatch when the two of you sprint and time you both. Let's see who wins!"

Well, Sourav had an answer for that too, leaving both in splits. "That's all that you have done in the past six-seven years. You have only selected players and used your stopwatch."