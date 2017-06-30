close
Virender Sehwag's brilliant post praising Indian soldiers will leave you teary-eyed

Sehwag, who is known to entertain fans with his sense of humour, also uses his huge fan base on social media to convey important messages.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 11:11
New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is known for his strong comments in favour of Indian army. The Delhi batsman doesn't hesitate in bashing those who raise their voices against the Indian soldiers.

Time and again, Sehwag has expressed solidarity for Indian soldiers, making his fans aware of the sacrifices they make for their country.

Sehwag, who now has over 10 million followers on Twitter, recently appealed to his fans to salute the soldiers whenever they see them anywhere. Viru's idea received huge praise from Twitterati.

On Friday, Sehwag once again posted a video praising the Indian soldiers.

In the post, Sehwag wrote an emotional message that read, "Our soldiers are more than a mother who works selflessly and asks nothing in return. Love & respect to the best army in the world. Jai Hind!"

