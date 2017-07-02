Virender Sehwag's brilliant response to fan, praises Smriti Mandhana

New Delhi: Virender Sehwag might have bid adieu to the gentlemen's game, but he hasn't been erased from the memories of his fans. The former Indian opener who has now turned more of a Twitter maestro with his hilarious tweets and fitting replies, has continued to rule the hearts of his fans. An instance of which was seen on Friday where he showered praised on 20-year-old Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana, in his own trademark way.

The Indian women's team are presently enjoying a splendid run in the on-going ICC Women's World Cup 2017. They defeated the host nation England in their opener and then ran riot over the West Indies team in their second match.

Much of the credit goes to opener Smriti Mandhana, who has turned out to be a new cricketing sensation for the nation with her two scintillating knocks so far in the campaign. Bouncing back from an injury, the southpaw notched up 90 runs against the Three Lions, and smashed an applauding 106 off just 108 balls against the Windies.

While the young left-hander seems to be enjoying the English pitch, she probably must be unaware of her new fan base that awaits here in India.

One such, took to Twitter to compare her to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. He tweeted, "@mandhana_smriti is the Female version of @virendersehwag. You can be proud of her sir."

@mandhana_smriti is the Female version of @virendersehwag

You can be proud of her sir pic.twitter.com/wW8awyt9Ie — SPYder (@UrstrulyBharat_) June 30, 2017

Hours later, the Nawab of Nazafgarh came forth with one his brilliant reply saying that Mandhana is first of her kind and that she is really special. He even went ahead to add that every Indian sports lover should, in fact, be proud of her. His tweet read – "She is the first version of Smriti and is really special. Every Indian who loves sports will be proud of her. Wish her and the team the best."

She is the first version of Smriti and is really special. Every Indian who loves sports will be proud of her. Wish her and the team the best https://t.co/RrjavFVLc0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 30, 2017

Several of his fans replied praising Virender Sehwag for his brilliant response and one of them being Former Australia woman cricketer Mel Jones. She replied, "One of the quotes of the #WWC17, beautifully said @virendersehwag!"

With 196 runs from the two matches, Smriti doesn't seem satisfied and has the intention of scoring more runs. "I'm not satisfied at all, I haven't worked really hard for the last five months to get fit just for a 90 or a hundred. I want to do well for India and win the World Cup for India. That's what I've been craving for in the last five months," she said.

India will next take on arch-rivals Pakistan at County Ground in Derby today.