Virender Sehwag's 'setting' remark should not be taken otherwise: Anurag Thakur

Sehwag had on Friday said he missed out on becoming the Indian cricket team's chief coach for the lack of patronage from the powers within the BCCI and will not apply for the position again.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 00:37
Virender Sehwag's 'setting' remark should not be taken otherwise: Anurag Thakur
Courtesy: PTI

Ludhiana: Former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur on Sunday said Virender Sehwag's remark that he missed out on Indian cricket team's chief coach's post for the lack of patronage from the powers in the Board should not be taken otherwise.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a function here today, Thakur, who is a BJP MP from Hamirpur in Haichal Pradesh, said the former India opener played some unusual shots during his cricketing career and his statement that he did not have any "setting" for the coach's job of the Indian cricket team, should not be taken otherwise.

"It should not be taken otherwise," said Thakur, while pointing out that Sehwag was known for springing surprises.

Sehwag had on Friday said he missed out on becoming the Indian cricket team's chief coach for the lack of patronage from the powers within the BCCI and will not apply for the position again.

Sehwag lost out to Ravi Shastri, who was touted as the choice of skipper Virat Kohli -- an appointment that was not unanimous with former India captain Sourav Ganguly, a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), strongly against the decision.

"Dekhiye main coach isliye nahi ban paaya kyonki jo bhi coach chun rahe the unse mera koi setting nahin tha. (Look I couldn't become the (India) coach because I didn't have any setting (common slang for hobnobbing with decision-makers) with those who were in power of appointing the coach)," Sehwag had told hindi news channel 'India TV' during a chat show.

