KL Rahul

Virender Sehwag's tweet on KL Rahul batting at No. 3 in Test reminds of Dravid

It was perhaps the first time after the retirement of the legendary Rahul Dravid that a player sharing the same name was batting on number three for India in the longest form of the game.

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag was quick to point out that a player called Rahul was once again batting for India at the number three slot in a Test match when Kannanur Lokesh Rahul walked in after the fall of Shikhar Dhawan's wicket on the first day of the one-off match against Afghanistan at Bengaluru on Thursday.

Sehwag, whose swashbuckling batting was a feast to the eyes, was hinting that it was perhaps the first time after the retirement of the legendary Rahul Dravid that a player sharing the same name was batting on number three for India in the longest form of the game.

KL Rahul came in to bat after Dhawan was caught by Mohammad Nabi off Yamin Ahmadzai's bowling. Dhawan scored a brisk 107 runs off just 96 balls with the help of 19 fours and three sixes. Dhawan is also the first Test victim of Afghanistan, the 12th Test playing nation.

Dhawan also became the first Indian batsman to score a hundred before lunch on the first day of a Test match. He is also the sixth batsman ever to have achieved the feat. The other players to have done so are Australians Victor Trumper, Charles Macartney, Don Bradman and David Warner along with former Pakistani captain Majid Khan.

In fact, before Dhawan achieved the unique feat, it was Sehwag who had scored the maximum runs by an India batsman in the first session of a Test match when he had scored 99 runs against West Indies in Gros Islet in 2006.

