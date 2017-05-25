close
Virender Sehwag's tweet on Uzma Ahmed sums up everything that's good about India

Sehwag just about perfectly captured the feeling of Uzma, who was seen touching the Indian soil at the Wagah border in a photo.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 23:06
New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Thursday welcomed back Uzma Ahmed, who was forced to marry a Pakistani man at gunpoint, "to the most incredible country".

Sehwag, 38, took to Twitter to wished Uzma the best wishes upon her return to India. The Sultan of Multan wrote, "There is no country as safe as India.Is desh ki mitti ki baat hi alag hai. Best wishes to #Uzma &welcome back to the most incredible country."

Uzma later expressed her gratitude to the Indian government for rescuing her.

"I'm grateful to the Indian High Commission and EAM Sushma Swaraj, who gave me hope and a reason to live. They made me realise that my life was valuable, it was not futile. So I fought hard against my circumstances there," she said.

Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, who has called Uzma ''India's daughter", also thanked the Pakistani establishment and judiciary for helping Uzma return to India on humanitarian grounds.

"Uzma is here because of the cooperation of Pakistan's foreign and home ministries. I thank lawyer Shahnawaz Noon, who fought her case like a father," Swaraj said.

Virender SehwagUzma AhmedSafe countryPakistanSushma SwarajIndia's daughtercricket news

