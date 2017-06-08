close
Virender Sehwag's two-line resume: Here's how Twitterati reacted to Delhi batsman's CV for head coach job

The Nawab of Nazafgarh has been asked by the BCCI to send an elaborated resume for the job.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 12:05
Virender Sehwag&#039;s two-line resume: Here&#039;s how Twitterati reacted to Delhi batsman&#039;s CV for head coach job

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag recently took the Internet by storm after it was reported that he had sent a two-line resume to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the position of Indian coach.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Delhi batsman's resume read, ‘mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these (Indian) boys before’.

Soon after the news broke, Twitterati had a field day. Here are some of the most hilarious tweets:

 

 

 

The Nawab of Nazafgarh has now been asked by the BCCI to send an elaborated resume for the job. 

Apart from Sehwag, former Australian fast bowler and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, Englishman Richard Pybus, former Indian cricketers Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput have applied for the job. While there has been a reported rift between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Kumble, the legendary leggie will have to appear once again for the interview like he did last year.

BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising legendary troika of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, and VVS Laxman will conduct the interviews from London. 

TAGS

Virender SehwagSehwag resumeBCCIIndia Coachcricket news

