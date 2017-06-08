Virender Sehwag's two-line resume: Here's how Twitterati reacted to Delhi batsman's CV for head coach job

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag recently took the Internet by storm after it was reported that he had sent a two-line resume to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the position of Indian coach.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Delhi batsman's resume read, ‘mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these (Indian) boys before’.

Soon after the news broke, Twitterati had a field day. Here are some of the most hilarious tweets:

Virender Sehwag just sent two lines résumé to BCCI for Indian Coach Post: - Former Indian Cricketer

- Famous on Twitter — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 6, 2017

Sehwag forwards two-line resume for India coach job. Must be:

Play your natural game.

Hit boundaries when in your 90s. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 6, 2017

My two lines resume to BCCI for Indian Coach Post: - 1st ball 4

- if on 44, 94, 144 or 194 hit 6.

— Virendra sehwag (@virendra_sehwg) June 6, 2017

Virender Sehwag sent a ‘two-line resume’ to the BCCI while applying for the Indian cricket team coach’s job.#FollowYourSport #FYSFunnies pic.twitter.com/HlpODYX8kZ — Follow Your Sport (@followyoursport) June 7, 2017

The Nawab of Nazafgarh has now been asked by the BCCI to send an elaborated resume for the job.

Apart from Sehwag, former Australian fast bowler and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, Englishman Richard Pybus, former Indian cricketers Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput have applied for the job. While there has been a reported rift between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Kumble, the legendary leggie will have to appear once again for the interview like he did last year.

BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising legendary troika of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, and VVS Laxman will conduct the interviews from London.