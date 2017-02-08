Viru at His Best: Virender Sehwag thanks Wasim Akram for helping Anil Kumble complete 'Perfect Ten'

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag thanked Wasim Akram for helping Anil Kumble complete the 'Perfect Ten' in 1999.

On February 7, 1999 Kumble took all ten Pakistan wickets in their second Test at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. The spin legend thus became only the second bowler, after England's Jim Laker, to take all ten wickets in an innings in the history of cricket.

Remembering the record feat in its fifteenth anniversary, Sehwag – in his usual Viru style – thanked the legendary Pakistan pacer and wrote "Kismat ke aage ,all saazish fail. Well done Wasim bhai. What a day it was at the Kotla by Anil bhai."

Kismat ke aage ,all saazish fail.

Well done Wasim bhai.

What a day it was at the Kotla by Anil bhai. pic.twitter.com/xDzMd39XOq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 7, 2017

For the uninitiated lot, the very message will need some decoding.

To start with, Akram was the tenth victim for Kumble. But moments before Kumble trapped Akram for LBW, other Pakistan batsman Waqar Younis has suggested his partner the possibility of getting either of them run out so as to deny the Indian bowler his 10th wicket.

Akram reportedly denied the plan was often quoted as saying to Younis, "You can't deny him the feat if he is destined for it. But I can assure you that I'm not going to give my wicket to Kumble."

But as it turned out, Akram ended of giving his wicket to Kumble, and the destiny was fulfilled.

After electing to bat first, India made 252 runs in their first innings, then reduced Pakistan to 172, taking a vital 80-run lead.

India scored 339 in their second innings for an overall lead of 419.

India won the match by 212.