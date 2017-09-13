VVS Laxman, Michael Clarke make predictions for India-Australia series

New Delhi: India and Australia will take on each other in a five-match ODI series starting on Sunday, September 17. While India will have the advantage of being on home turf, Australia will take heart from the fact that in limited-overs cricket, they are a gun side in all conditions.

India have been in hot form, having a long purple patch and Australia are the reigning world champions.

Former cricketers VVS Laxman and Michael Clarke are expected to be a part of the broadcasting team for the series and had their predictions to spice up the proceedings.

Laxman, as quoted by Hindustan Times, made his series prediction and said, “4-1 to India. It is going to be competitive no doubt about it. Australia’s bowling department is depleted. Last time, it was highly competitive because the bowling was still good. Cummins is a good bowler. Coulter-Nile has had IPL exposure. But spinners are inexperienced, that is why India will dominate.”

Clarke on the other hand said, “3-2 to the Aussies. Virat Kohli is a better limited-overs batsman, only just. (Steve) Smith is a better Test batsman than Virat. As far as captaincy is concerned, it is very even at this stage. We can’t split them, two very young and good captains. What is important is the team wins. Virat’s team is winning. Smith needs to find that momentum.”