Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah named in Pakistan squad for Tests versus Sri Lanka

Three big names have been included in the squad. Wahab Riaz, Azhar Ali and Yasir Shah find a place in the team.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 19:07
Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah named in Pakistan squad for Tests versus Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Pakistan have announced a 16-man squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka which begins in Abu Dhabi on September 28. Three big names have been included in the squad. Wahab Riaz, Azhar Ali and Yasir Shah find a place in the team. Some other names who find a mention as well are Harid Sohail, and newcomers Usman Salahuddin and Mir Hamza.

Reflecting on the duo's inclusion, Inzamam-ul-Haq revealed that as both on them have cleared the fitness test, they have been selected for the two-match series.

"We told Yasir that he will not be selected if he does not clear the fitness test. Even though no bowler has been as successful as Yasir in the Test format, but we had to uphold the standards that were set," the Dawn quoted Inzamam as saying.

"Azhar has a cyst in his knee but after taking injections that were prescribed by the doctors, he is fine and can play now," he added. Meanwhile, Ahmad Shahzad and Mohammad Rizwan have been left out of the squad.

The series comes after Pakistan successfully hosted and won the two-match T20 series against the World XI in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore earlier this month.

The Pakistan Test squad is as follows:

Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Bilal Asif, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz. (With ANI inputs)

