Want to see how R Ashwin performs overseas and wins matches for India: Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi: ICC No.1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has had an immensely successful 2016, not just with the ball but with the bat too. His recent performances has forced India's cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar to set even higher hopes from him, including winning matches for India in tough oversees conditions.

Speaking to India Today, the Master Blaster heaped praise on Ashwin saying how he has become a complete bowler.

"In the last two years, Ashwin has changed completely as a bowler. He has become a complete bowler, who has control over the situation and how he wants to approach a spell is completely different," Tendulkar told India Today during the launch of Boria Majumdar's Fanattic Sports Museum, India's first multi-sports museum which opened in Kolkata recently.

Sachin also said that he earlier thought the Tamil Nadu offie experimented too much but has now matured a lot.

"Earlier, I thought he was experimenting too much but now he is a matured off-spinner. We need to see how he goes abroad and wins matches for India and I am sure the way he has been performing, he will be able to do so," Tendulkar added.

Sachin also spoke of Indian squad's preparation for the upcoming Test series' against Bangladesh and Australia.

"I think we have a very good team, a balanced side. The strength lies in our batters being able to bowl little bit and the bowlers being able to bat. If R Ashwin, who is batting at No.7 or No.8, has four Test hundreds, then we surely feel that we have enough strength in our batting. Then the bowlers, both him and Ravindra Jadeja, have done very well,"

"We are playing aggressive cricket, attacking cricket and producing good results. It is not up to individuals. India as a team needs to play well. Of course you need a good leader, which I see in Virat Kohli. Obviously, his consistency in batting has been remarkable but you need team to win matches to bring back the crowds and we have been doing that," he said.

Indian team, no doubt, has been a dominant force at home but whether they can replicate the same form oversees or not, will be tested in the ICC Champions Trophy in June.