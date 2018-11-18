Wanted to go out there and score big runs: Smriti Mandhana after career-best 83 against Australia

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana said that she wanted to go out and score big runs against Australia following a career-best 83 in the final group stage clash between the two sides in the ICC World Twenty20 2018 which played a key role in India continuing their unbeaten run.

"Quite relieved as I was getting starts but not converting them. Wanted to go out there and score big runs. Glad that I could do it today," said Mandhana following India's 48-run win during her interaction with retired Australian cricketer Melany Jones.

"Whenever the ball hits my pads, I always think it's out, don't know why but she (Veda) told me to take the review. Thanks to her, we got 20-30 runs extra. The way we bowled and fielded today was probably the best we did all tournament. In that aspect, this win was special," she added.

The aggressive Indian batswoman did not enjoy the best of starts to the tournament, scoring just 2, 26 and 33 runs in the clashes against New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland.

However, she made her presence felt in a crucial encounter against Australia smashing 83 runs off 55 deliveries in an innings comprising of nine boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of over 150.

Despite losing Taniya Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues at the other end, she managed to keep the innings on track with an stellar performance which played a key role in India's 48-run win against their opponents.

From Mandhana's career-best knock to Perry's three-wicket haul to a match-defining effort by the Indian spinners – revisit all the highlights from the #WT20 match between India and Australia. WATCH

https://t.co/RV5tLBkg8i pic.twitter.com/UXZsEE5DrH — ICC World Twenty20 (@WorldT20) November 18, 2018

India have reached the semifinals of the ICC World Twenty20 2018 and will take on the winner of the clash between England and West Indies on November 23 in the first semifinal.