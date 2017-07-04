Waqar Younis faces heat on Twitter after suggesting 30-over ODI cricket for women

New Delhi: The ICC Women's World Cup is presently underway and is attracting quite a number of eyeballs, but former Pakistan great Waqar Younis recently attracted criticism for suggesting a 30-over format for women.

@ICC What abt having 30 overs Cricket World Cup 4 Women???Like Tennis 3 sets rather then 5 #Suggestion I feel 50 overs r few 2many #WWCUP17 — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) June 29, 2017

Reacting to Waqar's tweet, Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy asked a potent question.

Haha so what you're saying is that 530 runs in a 50 over game isn't entertaining?! With two of the best innings anyone has seen..... — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) July 1, 2017

"@waqyounis99 Haha so what you're saying is that 530 runs in a 50 over game isn't entertaining?! With two of the best innings anyone has seen....." Alyssa tweeted while backing the current 50-over a side format.

Waqar then issued clarification on his earlier tweet, saying he suggested so to increase popularity of the women's version of sport and didn't inted and discrimination towards women.

"Lesser overs mean faster pace,, more audience,competitive Cricket,,no discrimination or prejudice toward Women #AlwaysRespectWomen #WWCUP17," the tweet read.

As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen even labelled Waqar's remarks as offensive and misguided.

Soon, Twitter erupted with questions over the Pakistani great's post, with many criticising him for making such a suggestion.

no I think when women can bring the men's cricket team into the world after carrying them for 9 months,they can survive 20 more overs — Areej Anwar Tiwana (@AreejAnwar) June 30, 2017

@waqyounis99 would you please elaborate as to why you feel 50 overs are too many??? #WWC17 — Shabeena Nazir (@Shabba_Dabbs) June 29, 2017

Discrimination persists globally against women in sport, esp if 1looks at huge pay gap be it-football,tennis or cricket.Thats the real issue — Jamshed M Kazi (@JKaziunwomen) June 30, 2017

Please let them women develop with same patience as you men's associate teams. If you're so worried, focus on shortening men's test cricket — Runaas Deheem (@runaasdeheem) July 1, 2017

Fans in England have been showing up in good numbers, especially in the high-profile matches.

While tickets were rapidly selling out ahead of India's clash with Pakistan last Sunday, which had an official crowd of almost 2,500 people. Decent turnout is expected in England's key clash with Australia in Bristol on July 9.