'Was away for something which was much more important,' says Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli

Mumbai: Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that he had been away from cricket "for something which was much more important" to him than the sport.

Kohli said that it was not difficult for him to switch back to cricket after his marriage as the sport lies in his blood.

"I was away for something which was much more important, switching back to cricket is not difficult at all, cricket is in my blood," said Kohli, while addressing the media in Mumbai before India Team leaves for South Africa tour.

Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 11 in Italy and held their first wedding reception in Delhi recently, which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the Delhi reception, the newlywed hosted their second star-studded marriage reception in the Astor Ballroom of St Regis, which saw the bigwigs of cricket and high-profile celebs of Bollywood, yesterday.

Virat, who had missed India's ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka due to his marriage, will return to lead the team as skipper for the six-match one-day series in South Africa.