Was Virat Kohli the lone voice against Anil Kumble? Here's what senior BCCI official Rajeev Shukla said

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 20:44
New Delhi: While reports claim that coach Anil Kumble had started intervening in a domain which Virat Kohli deemed as his own, there still isn't absolute clarity on what actually happened between the two protagonists which led to the resignation of the former as India head coach. It was also reported that as many as 10 players were against Kumble's 'overbearing' attitude, with captain Kohli voicing their collective concerns.

A day after Kumble's resignation, senior BCCI official Rajeev Shukla was asked on whether Kohli was the only one who objected to Kumble as the coach.

Playing safe, Shukla said, “All these are speculations. As I said, sometimes there are differences of opinion and BCCI tried its level best to resolve the whole issue but sometimes things don’t work. Sometimes it happens that you can’t get along with someone.”

"It is not that captain is given all the importance. We give importance to everybody. There are differences sometimes. They are also human beings," Shukla added.

Earlier, it was reported that as many as ten players were against Kumble continuing as India coach.

The former leg-spinner, who took over from team director Ravi Shastri as the head coach last year for a one year period, has a commendable record. But his relationship with the captain deteriorated to the point that they were reportedly conversing in monosyllables only.

