Wasim Akram stars as Multan Sultans unveil logo in Karachi

New Delhi: Pakistan Super League welcomed yet another member into their family – their sixth franchise, Multan Sultans as cricketing legends gathered in Karachi on Friday to unviel their kits and logo.

The Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram will be their director of cricket operations while fromer Aussie cricketer Tom Moody will be the head coach of the new franchise.

Speaking about PSL, Akram said: “The third season of PSL will be even more enthralling as it will feature Multan Sultans as the sixth team, and will be a treat for the crowd which will now get to see more home games after the successful return of international cricket in the country.”

“I believe in Tom we have found the ideal man for this role. He possesses years of coaching experience with various franchises, which enables him to play a crucial role in nurturing young talent and player development,” said Director of Multan Sultans, Asher Schon.

“It is great to see everyone welcoming Multan Sultans; the love and enthusiasm is surreal and makes us feel very proud on making the right choice of team. Our logo symbolises power and visually positions our determination to lead the way, be it on-field or off-field,” Schon added.

Slowly and silently cricket seems to be returning to Pakistan. PSL has been a quite influential in this venture, bring international players to Karachi and Lahore. Off late, the national team's T20I series against World XI has been a big stepping stome for cricket in Pakistan.