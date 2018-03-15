Wasim Jaffer becomes fifth batsman in the history of cricket to score a double century aged 40

New Delhi: Hunger for scoring big runs could be best summed up by domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer. Yesterday, if it was his 53rd first-class hundred, against Rest of India in the Irani Cup, that put him in the headlines, his conversion to a double-century on Thursday registered his name in the record books for having scored a double at the age of 40.

According to a tweet by Mohandas Menon, Jaffer has become the fifth player in the history of the game to score a double at 40.

Wasim Jaffer now becomes the only fifth Indian batsman in fc cricket to make a 200+ after the age of 40!

22 years ago in 1996 he was just 18 years when he made a triple century for Mumbai!#IraniCup #ROIvVID — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 15, 2018

Despite his international career coming to an end long while ago, Jaffer's unsatiated hunger for scoring runs in the domestic circuit could be a lesson for the budding youngsters. And not just the hunger to prove himself as a batsman, but also the ability to capitalise on a start on way to a big innings. Vidarbha would attest to that.

On a Nagpur track that looks to be a batting paradise, Vidarbha are nearing 500 in the first innings having lost just two wickets. Jaffer has been the bulwark of the Vidarbha innings and his doublng up as coach-cum player has helped the Vidarbha youngsters to realise their abilities as batsmen.

Vidarbha have started from where they left off after the Ranji Trophy final win and look to post a big total. Alongside Jaffer (224 not out), Ganesh Satish is unbeaten on 116 while openers Faiz Fazal and R Sanjay too got half-centuries. All through the Ranji Trophy, Jaffer has emphasised on keeping belief in one's abilities and his belief in himself has rubbed off on the entire Vidarbha side.