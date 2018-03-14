Wasim Jaffer scores 53rd first-class ton to put Vidarbha on top against Rest of India in Irani Cup

Wasim Jaffer is showing no signs of abating as far as his batting is concerned.

In another feather to his cap on Wednesday, the right-handed batsman, playing for Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha against the Rest of India in the Irani Cup, scored his 53rd first-class century.

Jaffer, who played for Mumbai for the longest part of his domestic career before moving to Vidarbha in 2015, also became the second batsman after the legendary Gundappa Viswanath to make six consecutive scores of 50 or more in the Irani Cup.

Former batsman VVS Laxman took to Twitter to congratulate the 40-year-old domestic powerhouse.

Really good to see Wasim Jaffer score another 100 with so much ease. Its also great to see him so committed even at this stage of his career. #inspiration — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 14, 2018

Jaffer also played 31 Tests and 2 ODIs for India. He scored five centuries in Tests with 212 being his highest score.

Jaffer is one of the giants in domestic cricket and has scored maximum runs in first-class domestic cricket, and in light of his huge talent many believe he should have done better at international level.

The five-day Irani Cup is played at the end of every domestic season between the Ranji Trophy champions and the Rest of India.

After electing to bat at Nagpur, Vidarbha were 289/2 at stumps on day one with Jaffer (116) and Ganesh Satish (29) unbeaten at the crease.

Faiz Fazal (89) and Sanjay Ramaswamy (53) had added 101 for the opening stand to set the stage for Jaffer to flourish.