Watch: 11 balls, 5 wides, 1 six, 1 wicket! Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis face most eventful over

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 12:16
Screen Grab

New Delhi: The Carribean Premier League match number 16 between Barbados Tridents and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots saw one of the most bizarre start to the second innings after as many as 11 balls were bowled by Akeal Hosein in the opening bowler.

Here's how the over went:

Ball 1: 0.1 - Wide
Ball 2: 0.1 - Wide
Ball 3: 0.1 - Wide
Ball 4: 0.1 - Wide
Ball 5: 0.1 - Wide
Ball 6: 0.1 - Dot
Ball 7: 0.2 - Single
Ball 8: 0.3 - Single
Ball 9: 0.4 - Single
Ball 10: 0.5 - SIX
Ball 11: 0.6 - OUT

Here's the video of the over:

Barbados Tridents lost the match despite a highly mature half-century from their captain Kieron Pollard. An unbeaten 63-run knock by the skipper couldn't help the Tridents make up for the mistakes made by his top-order batsmen.

Opening bowler Akeal Hosein, wasn't any bit disciplined after starting off the defense by bowling five wides in a row.

It was also a happy homecoming for Chris Gayle, who hammered 38-not out in 25 balls, winning the match by 16 runs (D/L method).

