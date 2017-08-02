close
WATCH: 13 needed from 5 balls! Northamptonshire, Birmingham play out an absolute thriller

A topsy-turvy game saw 13 runs being required from the last 6 balls, when Alex Wakely slammed a six straight down the ground and complete his half-century.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 09:35
WATCH: 13 needed from 5 balls! Northamptonshire, Birmingham play out an absolute thriller
Courtesy: Twitter (@NatWestT20Blast)

New Delhi: The ongoing NatWestT20Blast has witnessed some epic encounters this season and the latest between Northamptonshire Steelbacks and Birmingham Bears wasn't any less.

A topsy-turvy game saw 13 runs being required from the last 6 balls, when Alex Wakely slammed a six, straight down the ground and complete his half-century after the first ball earned Birmungham a wicket.

Subsequently, 3 runs were required from the final ball of the last over, but a run-out saw Northamptonshire face a narrow defeat by 2 runs.

Birmingham's 20-year-old Aaron Thomason was star of the match. He didn't only take 2/35, but also sent down the final over, bouncing back under pressure after Alex Wakely hit him for a maximum.

Just six runs were required from the final three balls, and then the youngster stood up and bowled a yorker off the final ball sealed a brilliant win for Ian Bell and his Bears

TAGS

NorthamptonshireBirminghamNatwest T20 BlastAlex WakelyEngland cricket

