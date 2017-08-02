WATCH: 13 needed from 5 balls! Northamptonshire, Birmingham play out an absolute thriller

New Delhi: The ongoing NatWestT20Blast has witnessed some epic encounters this season and the latest between Northamptonshire Steelbacks and Birmingham Bears wasn't any less.

A topsy-turvy game saw 13 runs being required from the last 6 balls, when Alex Wakely slammed a six, straight down the ground and complete his half-century after the first ball earned Birmungham a wicket.

13 runs needed from 5 balls. Tension rising. What do you do? Take a bow, @AlexWakely1! #Blast17 pic.twitter.com/l0745cNz99 — NatWest T20 Blast (@NatWestT20Blast) August 1, 2017

Subsequently, 3 runs were required from the final ball of the last over, but a run-out saw Northamptonshire face a narrow defeat by 2 runs.

Birmingham's 20-year-old Aaron Thomason was star of the match. He didn't only take 2/35, but also sent down the final over, bouncing back under pressure after Alex Wakely hit him for a maximum.

Just six runs were required from the final three balls, and then the youngster stood up and bowled a yorker off the final ball sealed a brilliant win for Ian Bell and his Bears