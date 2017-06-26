close
Essel Group 90 years
WATCH: 16 needed from 12 balls! South Africa chase down Pakistan's total in style at 2017 Women's World Cup

South Africa laid the foundations in the field by holding Pakistan to 206 for eight in their full 50 overs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 10:51
WATCH: 16 needed from 12 balls! South Africa chase down Pakistan&#039;s total in style at 2017 Women&#039;s World Cup
Screen Grab (icc-cricket.com)

New Delhi: With what seemed to be a close contest until the 49th over, South Africa defeated Pakistan by 3 wickets to make a winning start to their Women`s World Cup campaign in Leicester on Sunday.

They laid the foundations in the field by holding Pakistan to 206 for eight in their full 50 overs.

The total, and Bibi Nahida`s top-score of 79, were both Pakistan records at a Women`s World Cup. But targets of around 200 now rarely present problems for leading women`s sides, although this one did leave South Africa with a national record World Cup chase.

They were well on their way to victory, however, when World Cup debutant Laura Wolvaardt (52) and Lizelle Lee (60) shared an opening stand of 113. The loss of six wickets for 49 runs, including three run-outs, gave Pakistan hope of an improbable success.

But Shabnim Ismail struck three fours in the penultimate over as South Africa won with six balls to spare.

Here's how Cricket South Africa chased scored 16 runs in 49th over to achieve the target:-

All the eight teams involved will play each other the once, with the top four contesting the semi-finals.

(With AFP inputs)

TAGS

South Africa Vs PakistanICC 2017 Women's World CupWomen's World CupSouth AfricaPakistancricket news

