WATCH: 2 in 2! Ben Stokes does damage with ball after stunning performance with bat

Stokes took two wickets in two balls to leave England eyeing victory at stumps on Day 4 of third Test in London.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 13:55
WATCH: 2 in 2! Ben Stokes does damage with ball after stunning performance with bat
Courtesy: Twitter (@englandcricket)

New Delhi: Ben Stokes is unarguably the finest all-rounder in modern-day cricket, and the Englishman proved his worth yet again with a highly impressive performance, both with bat and ball, in the ongoing third Test against South Africa.

Stokes took two wickets in two balls to leave England eyeing victory at stumps on Day 4 of third Test in London.

South Africa were 117 for four at stumps on the fourth day, needing a further 375 runs to reach a colossal target of 492.

WATCHJonny Bairstow does a Sachin Tendulkar, executes 'Upper Cut' to perfection against South Africa

The 100th Test at The Oval was turning into a personal triumph for Stokes after he laid the platform for England`s dominant position with 112 in a first-innings total of 353.

Proteas dangerman Quinton de Kock only managed five before he was bowled by an excellent Stokes yorker.

WATCH: Ben Stokes hits Keshav Maharaj for hat-trick of sixes, reaches hundred with huge one at Kennington Oval

Next ball South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, padded up to a Stokes delivery that cut back sharply and was lbw for a golden duck.

Here are the videos of both dismissals:

From being 52 for four at that stage, Dean Elgar (72) and Temba Bavuma (16) put on a strong partnership to keep rest of the wickets intact by stumps on Day 4.

