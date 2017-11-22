Watch: A cricket shot that qualifies for the most ridiculous innovation ever

New Delhi: Banned from international cricket by Sri Lanka, batsman Chamara Silva did the unthinkable in a domestic match at the P Sara Oval in Colombo, which ended up in an embarrassment for him and the video was trolled on social media.

In a club match between MAS Unichela and Teejay Lanka, Silva took innovation to ridiculous heights when he went behind the stumps to play a shot, only to see the ball crashing into the woodwork.

#MercantileCricket | Chamara Silva attempting an outrageous shot in a Mercantile match between MAS Unichela and Teejay Lanka at P. Sara Oval. pic.twitter.com/tSCX6OxEqv — Damith Weerasinghe (@Damith1994) November 20, 2017

In September, the 37-year-old Silva was slapped with a two-year ban by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for misconduct during a first-class match. According to SLC, the match between Panadura Cricket Club and Kalutara Physical Culture Club in January this year was not played in the spirit of the game, following which the board penalised the two captains for a couple of years each from all cricket activities. Some of the others players and team managers were banned for a year, besides a fine of $3,300 on the two clubs.

Later, Silva was allowed to play domestic cricket.

He has played 11 Tests for Sri Lanka besides 75 ODIs and 16 T20Is.