WATCH: Aaron Finch's brutal onslaught of 30 runs from 6 deliveries in NatWest T20 Blast

With those over-the-rope shots, Finch equalled his team's own record of seven sixes in a T20 match, which was previously held by Mark Ramprakash.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 13:10
WATCH: Aaron Finch&#039;s brutal onslaught of 30 runs from 6 deliveries in NatWest T20 Blast
Twitter (@NatWestT20Blast)

New Delhi: While Indian cricket fans were enjoying Hardik Pandya's brutal onslaught over Sri Lanka's Malinda Pushpakumara at Pallekele, yesterday, they might have have missed out on what Aaron Finch did a few thousand miles away in England. 64-ball 114 may be enough for its description. But that isn't enough!

Surrey was up against Sussex at the Oval yesterday and Aaron Finch's blazing ton served as a wrecker in chief gifting Surrey some hope of reaching the knockout stage of NatWest T20 Blast. Opting to bat first, Surrey openers Jason Roy and Aaron Finch bolstered their side to an astounding start. The duo stitched a phenomenal 134-run stand in 95 deliveries with either batsman notching up their fifties.

The highlight of their show, however, remained the 18th over of their innings. David Wiese was into the attack. After securing a double on first delivery, the Aussie batsman dispatched the second one over mid-wicket, into the crowd; two more went over long-off, one soaring high over the cow-corner, finally ending the over with a chip over mid-off for a boundary. 30 runs from six deliveries. With those over-the-rope shots, Finch equalled his own team's record of seven sixes in a T20 match, which was previously held by Mark Ramprakash.

Watch the entire video here...

A few deliveries later he notched up his century, finally ending their innings with an unbeaten 114. The target of 193 runs seemed far too difficult to reach as Sussex faltered to 176 at the loss of seven wickets.  

TAGS

Natwest T20 BlastAaron FinchSurreySussexHardik Pandyacricket news

