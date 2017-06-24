WATCH: AB de Villiers' insane shot! South African captain scoops David Willey into the river

New Delhi: For some time, he was quiet. He was supposed to rock the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy in England, but failed to impress. Luckily for cricket fans, AB de Villiers stayed back in England to lead the Proteas in a series which was started before the ICC tournament.

Then, on Friday at Taunton, De Villiers showed his brutality, scoring 46 off 20 balls which included four fours and three sixes. One of those sixes sailed over the stadium and into the river.

It happened off the second ball of 15th over. De Villiers stepped out, and played a scoop shot over the wicket-keeper's head for a huge six.

Here's the video:

Shot of 2017 by AB de Villiers!

Mr.360 is back!! pic.twitter.com/DC5gDGT6CK — Anant_Akash (@Akash18_Anant17) June 24, 2017

He helped the Proteas to a three-run win to level the three-match T20I series. England had the first match at Southampton, which witnessed De Villiers registering his slowest fifty (off 49 balls) in T20 cricket.

The series decider will be played on Sunday at Cardiff.

South Africa had lost the three-match ODI series 1-2 to England last month, which also served as their warm-up to the Champions Trophy.