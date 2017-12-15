WATCH: AB de Villiers offers cheeky advice to just-married Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

New Delhi: Despite keeping it a low-key affair, Virat Kohli's wedding to Anushka Sharma was billed as the wedding of the year with celebrities from every aspect of life congratulating the newly married couple.

But Kohli's team-mate at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) AB de Villiers took some time to wish the couple and the South African shared a video message for Virat and Anushka on his official app.

The message, however, came with a cheeky advice. In the message, de Villiers said the wedding took him by "surprise", but wished that Kohli and Anushka "are going to have a very happy life together and hopefully many kids to come".

“Congratulations to Virat and Anushka for getting married. Took me by surprise. But I always knew who had a surprise up your sleeve. So, congrats to my good friend Virat, and Anushka. I know you guys are going to have a very happy life together and hopefully many kids to come,” AB de Villiers said.

Regarded as one of the best batsmen of the modern era, de Villiers is a great contemporary of India captain Kohli. They play together at the Indian Premier League franchise RCB.

Kohli, 29, got married to Bollywood actress Anushka on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy.

The couple broke the news through a message on Twitter.

Kohli took a break from the limited-overs leg of Sri Lanka's ongoing tour of India, and he is expected to join team-mates before the team's departure to South Africa for a full series.

India leveled the three-match ODI series against Lanka 1-1 thanks to a convincing win in the second match at Mohali on Wednesday (December 13) with stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma hitting an unbeaten 208 off 153 balls. It's his third ODI double ton.

The series decider will be played at Visakhapatnam on Sunday (December 17).