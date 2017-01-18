WATCH: AB de Villiers slams fastest ODI hundred off just 31 balls against West Indies

New Delhi: South African batsman AB De Villiers, also known as the Superman of modern-day cricket, created another record to his name as he slammed the fastest hundred in the history of ODI cricket on January 18, 2015.

The South African batsman took just 31 balls against West Indies to reach the three-fugure mark in 2nd ODI at Johannesburg.

The 30-year-old arrived at the crease in the 39th over, after a huge 247-run opening wicket partnership between Hashim Amla (153) and Rilee Rossouw (128).

As if the stand for the opening wicket wasn't enough, there was no respite for the Windies bowlers as de Villiers unleashed a plethora of stunning shots.

AB rushed to his fifty off just 16 balls, breaking Sanath Jayasuriya's 19-year old record for the fastest ODI fifty.

De Villiers finally departed for 149 off 44 balls with 16 sixes and 9 boundaries.

The late assault by de Villiers took South Africa to a mammoth 439-run total.

The South African broke the record of the fastest ODI ton, previously held by New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson, who scored a hundred off 36 balls against West Indies on January 1, 2014.

West Indies proved to be a no show in reply and were bowled out for 291 runs, handing South Africa a massive 148-run victory.