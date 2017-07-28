WATCH: Abhinav Mukund plucks a spectacular to dismiss Niroshan Dickwella in SL vs IND, Day 2

New Delhi: Newbie Abhinav Mukund had taken a spectacular one-handed blinder at silly-point to dismiss Niroshan Dickwella, on day 2 of the first Test between Indian and Sri Lanka, at Galle International Stadium, on Thursday. ( SL vs IND: 1st Test, Day 3 – LIVE BLOG )

It was one heck of a day for the visitors when they returned back to action on the second day of the Galle Test. Despite losing Chesterwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane early into the day, India managed to amass a massive 600 riding on a blitzkrieg 50 from debutant Hardik Pandya. It was India's second highest total on Indian soil.

Staring at a huge 600, Sri Lanka started off with their proceedings with ample nervousness and anxiety. They lost five wickets by the end of the day with the score standing at 154. Umesh struck first, in the very second over of Sri Lankan innings, while Mohammed Shami bagged two in the post-tea session to crumble down Lankan hopes.

One of the picturesque moment from the match was during the third session of the game. 40th over and offie Ravichandran Ashwin was into the attack. On the middle stump, spun in as Dickwella, who looked to lean forward to defend it, got an edge. Abhinav Mukund, at silly-point displaying wonderful reflex action, flung to the right and plucked it moments before the ball could hit the ground.

Sri Lanka are now eight down on day 3 with Ravindra Jadeja struck twice. Dilruwan Perera stands at 85 with tail-ender Lahiru Kumara. Debutant Hardik Pandya too bagged his maiden to dismiss Nuwan Pradeep.