WATCH: Absconding Vijay Mallya attends charity ball event organised by Virat Kohli's foundation in London

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli's foundation on Monday organised a charity ball dinner event in London with the purpose of raising funds for the underprivileged kids.

While members of the Indian cricket team attended the event in full attendance, one person which grabbed everybody's attention was Vijay Mallya.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) owner is presently out on bail while being country's wanted list for defaulting on bank loans with his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The entire Indian cricket team attended the event along with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, as well as Alan Wilkins, who was the host.

Here's a video shared by xtratime.in:

According to a report in PTI, the national cricket team including the skipper maintained a safe distance from Mallya.

In fact, Mallya's presence forced the Indian team to leave early in order to avoid any controversy.

The Indian government is trying for Mallya's extradition from UK for alleged unpaid debts to the tune of Rs 9000 crore.

Incidentally, Mallya used to own RCB, an IPL franchise which is captained by Kohli.

A BCCI source present at the event confirmed that Kohli and the Indian team were "uncomfortable" due to Mallya's presence.

"Look, Virat or his foundation never invited Mallya at the function. But normally what happens at the charity dinner is that someone who has bought a table is entitled to invite his guests. Similarly, someone who bought a table must have invited him," a top BCCI source present at the function told PTI today.

"The Indian team wasn't comfortable and they maintained a dignified distance from Mallya. Mallya's presence is one of the reasons that team left early. The players were very uncomfortable. It was an unavoidable situation as one couldn't have possibly asked him to leave," the source said.

(With PTI inputs)