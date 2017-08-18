close
WATCH: Adam Lyth smashes highest score in English T20 to inspire Yorkshire in NatWest T20 Blast

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 16:01
WATCH: Adam Lyth smashes highest score in English T20 to inspire Yorkshire in NatWest T20 Blast
Twitter ( @NatWestT20Blast )

New Delhi: English batsman Adam Lyth notched up the third highest T20 score when he amassed 73-ball 161 against Northamptonshire in the NatWest T20 tournament, on Thursday, at Headingley, Leeds.

Opting to bat first, Yorkshire openers Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore stepped in and took their side to a fiery start. The duo stitched a breathtaking 127-run partnership in 9.4 overs before the latter go dismissed by Rob Keogh. Lyth, however, continued his rampage over Northamptonshire bowlers as he laced through seven sixes and 20 fours to amass 161 runs in just 73 deliveries.

His phenomenal 161 runs at Headingley, surpassed Brendon McCullum's 158 runs that he had notched up in the 2015 season of English County. However, the English batsman failed to edge past Zimbabwe batsman Hamilton Masakadza's score, by mere one run. Leading chart is still Chris Gayle 's swashbuckling and unbeaten 175 runs which he had struck in the 2013 season of Indian Premier League. However, the carnival of seven sixes and 20 boundaries was first of its kind in English soil.

Yorkshire ended their innings at 260 runs for four, three short of the world record amassed by Australia. The Aussies had piled up 263 runs at the loss of three wickets against Sri Lanka, back in 2016 at Pallekele.

In reply Northamptonshire managed to reach just a tick over half of the massive target set forth by Yorkshire. With still 31 deliveries remaining the Northamptonshire bundled out for mere 136 runs as Yorkshire clinched the winning points.  

