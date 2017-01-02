WATCH: Adam Voges survives getting stumped after biggest wicket keeping blunder ever

New Delhi: Australian batsman Adam Voges was in the middle of one of the most bizarre incidents that took place in cricket during the BBL encounter between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder.

The 37-year-old was stretched outside the crease while attempting a sweep shot but saw the ball going directly in the hands of the wicket keeper Jay Lenton. The excited Lenton probably thought that Voges had edged the ball and started appealing for a caught behind before noticing the the batsman was also out of his crease.

Voges, who got injured during the stretch while attempting the shot, had put his hand back in the crease before the wicket keeper could dislodge the bails.

Here's the video of the incident:-

Voges might have survived being given out after the decision was forwarded to the third umpire, but he still had to leave the field after incurring a groin-injury.