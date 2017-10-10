Watch: Adam Zampa outfoxes MS Dhoni with peach of a delivery during IND vs AUS

New Delhi: There has been quite a few ocassions where India wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had combined with the spinner to tempt the batsman in playing the shorter delivery. In such instances, the batsman is outfoxed as he fails to strike the ball. Left stranded outside the crease, Dhoni does his work behind the stumps. But have you ever wondered what would Dhoni do in such cases if he is with the bat? Well, Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa tried and succeeded during the second T20I match between India and Australia in Guwahati, on Tuesday.

It was in the 10th over of India's innings. Fifth ball, shorter of a delivery on the off stump as Dhoni charged out to defend the ball to take a single. But the spin beat the batsman, as the ball turned slight of an inch past his bat and Aussie wicketkeeper Tim Paine just had ample time to click off the bails. Dhoni got a taste of his own medicine, it seems. Well, this was the first time ever that Dhoni departed on a stumping in T20Is.

Watch the entire video here...

As for the match, Aussie pacer Jason Behrendorff (4/21) castled down India's formidable top-order lineup while Zampa finished off with 2/19 as the hosts bundled out for a mere 118 runs.