close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan bags hat-trick in CPL 2017

The Warriors, led by Luke Ronchi's 33-ball 70-run knock, chased down the target inside 18 overs to claim an impressive victory.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 13:48
Watch: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan bags hat-trick in CPL 2017
Courtesy: Twitter (@CPL)

New Delhi: Afghanistan spinner, Rashid Khan, who presently is playing in the Caribbean Premier League for Guyana Amazon Warriors, claimed his first career hat-trick in the playoffs encounter against Jamaica Tallawahs.

The hat-trick becomes even more special considering all three wickets that he claimed were bowleds, coming off googlies.

It was the first hat-trick in CPL history. First to depart was McCarthy, who was beaten while driving by a googly to begin the 15th over. Jonathan Foo lunged at another googly from the Afghanistani spinner on the next ball and the ball was soon seen knocking into his leg stump.

Rovman Powell's didn't learn from the previous two dismissals. He was teased into chasing a flighted delivery well outside off that spun back sharply to hit the off stump, which confirmed the hat-trick.

Here are seperate videos of all three dismissals:

14.1: Rashid to Andre McCarthy, out! 

14.2: Rashid to Jonathan Foo, out!

14.3: Rashid to Rovman Powell, out!

The Tallawahs' looked to be struggling to even reach the 150-run mark at one point but then skipper Kumar Sangakkara held firm from the other to slam an unbeaten knock of 57 runs off 38 balls to propel the team to a total of 168/8. The Warriors, led by Luke Ronchi's 33-ball 70-run knock, chased down the total inside 18 overs to claim an impressive victory.

TAGS

Rashid Khan hat-trickRashid KhanCaribbean Premier LeagueCPL 2017Guyana Amazon WarriorsJamaica Tallawahs

From Zee News

Nathan Lyon sets several milestones during ultra-successful performance against Bangladesh
cricket

Nathan Lyon sets several milestones during ultra-successful...

Virat Kohli gets questioned for not remembering Anil Kumble in Teacher’s Day post
cricket

Virat Kohli gets questioned for not remembering Anil Kumble...

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli did not win toss in sole T20I, but Upul Tharanga did
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli did not win toss in sole T2...

Virat Kohli and Co at a level most teams want to be: Sri Lanka interim-coach Nic Pothas
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli and Co at a level most teams want to be: Sri La...

Kuldeep Yadav heaps praise on Virat Kohli, calls him inspirational leader
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Kuldeep Yadav heaps praise on Virat Kohli, calls him inspir...

Virat Kohli leapfrogs Brendon McCullum to amass most runs in second innings of T20I
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli leapfrogs Brendon McCullum to amass most runs i...

La Liga chief Javier Tebas says PSG make mockery of FPP system
Football

La Liga chief Javier Tebas says PSG make mockery of FPP sys...

US Open: Venus Williams leads first all-American semi-finals since 1981
Tennis

US Open: Venus Williams leads first all-American semi-final...

US Open: I deserved to beat Roger Federer, says &#039;lion&#039; Juan Martin Del Potro
Tennis

US Open: I deserved to beat Roger Federer, says 'lion...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video