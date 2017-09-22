close
Watch: After winning 2nd ODI, Virat Kohli & Co celebrated Manish Pandey's birthday in Kolkata

The Virat Kohli-led Team India won the second ODI against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series on Thursday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 14:20
Watch: After winning 2nd ODI, Virat Kohli &amp; Co celebrated Manish Pandey&#039;s birthday in Kolkata
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India won the second ODI against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series on Thursday.

The Men in Blue were in a festive mood after the win and threw a surprise birthday party for Manish Pandey, who turned 28 on September 10. 

In a video posted by the BCCI, Pandey can be celebrating with Team India and staff members.

In the video, after cutting the cake, Pandey is grabbed by MS Dhoni from the back as others put cake on his face. Pandey tried to escape but is late as the whole cake is on his face. Yuzvender Chahal and Axar Patel do the job.

Pandey, who is yet to make his Test debut for India, made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2015 and since then he has played 16 matches for India. He has 350 runs to his name with a century and two half-centuries. 

India and Australia will play the third ODI in Indore on Sunday.

India vs AustraliaMS DhoniManish PandeyIndia Cricket Newscricket newsIndia vs Australia 2nd ODI

