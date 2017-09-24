close
Watch: Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, BCCI promotes Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat campaign in best possible way

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 15:57
Watch: Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, BCCI promotes Narendra Modi&#039;s Swachh Bharat campaign in best possible way
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday requested cricket fans to join the 'Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement during the third ODI match between India and Australia in Indore. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

The giantscreen at Holkar Stadium displayed the message during the 18th over. It read, "Leading up to Gandhi Jayanti on Oct 2, join 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement and dedicate some time for the cause of #MyCleanIndia."

Watch the message here:

Every year, India celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on Novemeber 2 to mark the occasion of the birthday of Father of the Nation.

After coming to power, Narendra Modi started Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission). The Prime Minister launched the campaign, which is hailed as India's largest ever clealiness drive, on 2 October, 2014 at Rajghat.

In the past, many cricketers have joined the campaign.

Dennis Freedman, an Australian blogger, took to Twitter ahead of the match to post a photograph of the Men in Blue - who swept

Last year, captain Virat Kohli swept the stands at the Eden Gardens as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Gandhi Jayanti.

Aussie captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first. India have already taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

