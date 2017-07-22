close
WATCH: Ahead of ICC WWC final, Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Veda Krishnamurthy in nets

 In a video posted on social media, Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun could be seen bowling to Veda Krishnamurthy during their net session.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 17:20
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: India reached the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 after beating Australia by 36 runs in Derby on Thursday. 

The Women in Blue will play the hosts England at the historic Lord's cricket ground in London on Sunday. This is the second time in the history of women's cricket when India have made it to the final of a World Cup. The last time they achieved the feat was back in 2005.

Riding on a blistering unbeaten knock of 171 by Harmanpreet Kaur against Australia in a rain-curtailed semi-final, India posted 281/3 in allotted 42 overs and later bundled out the Meg Lanning-led side for 245 to win the match by 36 runs.

Mithali Raj and Co. are trying everything ahead of the big final and have been sweating it out in the nets. 

@BCCIWomen hit the nets at the @HomeOfCricket!#WWC17 pic.twitter.com/qk1zROfG0X

In a video posted on social media, Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun could be seen bowling to Veda Krishnamurthy during their net session.

Mithali’s side began their World Cup 2017 campaign against England at Derby and stamped authority after winning the match by 35 runs.

ICC Women's World Cup 2017Harmanpreet KaurMithali RajVeda KrishnamurthyArjun Tendulkar

