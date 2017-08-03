close
WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika's priceless reaction as Team India vice-captain scores ninth Test ton

Rahane had a middling home Test season in 2016-17, scoring 718 runs in 11 Tests including a highest of 188 against New Zealand.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 18:58
WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane&#039;s wife Radhika&#039;s priceless reaction as Team India vice-captain scores ninth Test ton
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Team India's middle order batsman Ajinkya Rahane scored his 9th Test century against Sri Lanka at Colombo on Thursday. This was also his sixth hundred outside India. 

In a brilliant innings, Rahane, who came five down, hit a dozen boundaries and took the attack to the opposition bowlers. 

Coming in at a time when his side was poised at 133/3 and skipper Virat Kohli back in the hut, Rahane batted sensibly and absorbed the pressure. After beginning cautiously he took the attack to the bowlers and ably supported Pujara. Together the duo also brought up their 200-run partnership.

Rahane's wife Radhika Dhopavkar, who was present in the stands, applauded her husband's commendable innings.

Rahane had a middling home Test season in 2016-17, scoring 718 runs in 11 Tests including a highest of 188 against New Zealand.  He was under pressure after sitting out of the Mumbai and Chennai Tests against England as Karun Nair sought to cement his position with a triple hundred.

Ajinkya RahaneVirat KohliIndia vs Sri LankaIndia vs Sri Lanka Colomo Test

