WATCH: Akshay Kumar cheers for Team India from stands at ICC Women’s World Cup final

New Delhi: ICC Women's World Cup 2017 mania is all over the country and how can Bollywood stay far behind.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is in London to promote his upcoming film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', was running late for the train and had to run barefoot to get on it so that he could make it in time for India's final match against England.

He tweeted a video of him traveling in the train and wrote, “This is how excited I am, never in my life have I run for a train barefoot to make it in time for a match!!!”

In the video, he said, "Hello guys I am so so excited just to go and watch this match. At the moment I am on the train and I am travelling from Leads to London and the journey is approximately 2.5 hrs and I am waiting for the train to reach as fast as possible. The score is 116 for 3 and in 26 overs. Just cross my fingers and hope that India wins this time. Let's hope for the best. Thank you very much."

This is how excited I am, never in my life have I run for a train barefoot to make it in time for a match!! Come on #WomenInBlue #WWC17Final pic.twitter.com/hYFhTrP6eZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 23, 2017

Later, he was seen cheering for Mithali Raj & co. from the stands at Lord's.

See the video here:

AKSHAY Kumar @ ICC Women's World Cup! U made it all the way like train! Great To See You Bud! #WWC17Final #WomenInBlue #NoWorldWithoutGirls pic.twitter.com/RwZqE2jhv5 — Ish Sagar (@ishsagar) July 23, 2017

England won the toss and opted to bat. They posted a total of 228/7 in 50 overs. India lost explosive opener and Smriti Mandhana and skipper Mithali early. After 20 overs the Women in Blue need 160 runs more to win the elusive title for the first time in history.