WATCH: Alastair Cook reaches his 4th Test double hundred in funniest way

Cook, 32, notched up the landmark in the 113th over of England's first innings when he edged a delivery from Kemar Roach past gully. Kyle Hope, fielding at third man, found himself nutmegged by the ball, and conceded a boundary.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 22:45
Courtesy: Twitter ( @englandcricket )

New Delhi: Former England captain Alastair Cook on Friday brought up his fourth Test double hundred in most funniest way on Day 2 of the first day-night Test against West Indies at Edgbaston.

Here's the video:

Here are some key numbers:

4 - Cook became fourth England player to hit two double tons in one single venue;

2 - Cook is second player to have hit 200+ score in Pink Ball Test. Azhar Ali tops the list with 302*, also against West Indies;

11 - Cook becomes the 11th England batsmen to have scored a 200+ score against West Indies in Tests;

20 - Number of players, including Cook, to have achieved feat of scoring two double tons in single venue

Here are few more numbers:

Highest scores for ENG vs WI: 1) 325 - A Sandham, Kingston, 1930; 2) 285* - P May, Edgbaston, 1957; 3) 262* - D Amiss, Kingston, 1974; 4) 258 - T Graveney, Trent Bridge, 1957; 5) 243 - A Cook, today;

Highest individual scores at Edgbaston: 1) 294 - A Cook v Ind, 2011; 2) 285* - P May v WI, 1957; 3) 277 - G Smith v Eng, 2003; 4) 274 - Z Abbas v Eng, 1971; 5) 243 - A Cook, today.

TAGS

Alastair CookEngland Vs West IndiesDay-night TestEdgbastoncricket videocricket news

