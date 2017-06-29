close
WATCH: Alastair Cook takes sensational no-look catch, saves interviewer's face from being smashed

 The interviewer should remain indebted to Cook for preventing him from what could have been a serious injury.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 13:25
WATCH: Alastair Cook takes sensational no-look catch, saves interviewer&#039;s face from being smashed

New Delhi: Former England captain Alastair Cook is widely regarded as one of the finest left-handed batsmen to have played the game. While he is known for his batting prowess, Cook also has the reputation of being a brilliant slip fielder.

Even though Cook's ground fielding hasn't often made headlines, a video has surfaced over the Internet where he saved the face of a reporter from being smashed by a leather ball by picking an incredible catch.

In a video posted by his county team Essex on Facebook, the 32-year-old is seen pulling off a no-look catch while giving an interview.

Cook was talking about County cricket when a batsman behind him mistimed a ball, which was looking to smash into the face of the interviewer before Cook plucked it out of nowhere.

Watch Cook's sensational effort here:

Well, the interviewer should remain indebted to Cook for preventing him from what could have been a serious injury.

Alastair CookCook reflex catchCook no-look catchEngland cricketcricket news

