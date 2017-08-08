WATCH: Alex Hales' outrageous innings of 218 against Derbyshire

New Delhi: Alex Hales delivered a reminder to the England selectors with a brilliant run-a-ball double century to put leaders Nottinghamshire in total control of their Specsavers County Championship Division Two match against Derbyshire on Monday.

Batting at No 5, Hales plundered 38 fours and a six to hit 218.

He shared a sixth-wicket stand of 204 in 35 overs with skipper Chris Read, who scored 75 in Nottinghamshire's 508/9 declared.

Hales, who won the last of his 11 England Test caps last summer against Pakistan, has been in excellent form in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old smashed 95 off just 30 balls in the T20 Blast on Saturday and scored an unbeaten 187 to take Nottinghamshire to victory in the One-Day Cup final at Lord's last month.