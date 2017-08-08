close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Alex Hales' outrageous innings of 218 against Derbyshire

Hales, who won the last of his 11 England Test caps last summer against Pakistan, has been in excellent form in recent weeks.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 19:00
WATCH: Alex Hales&#039; outrageous innings of 218 against Derbyshire
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Alex Hales delivered a reminder to the England selectors with a brilliant run-a-ball double century to put leaders Nottinghamshire in total control of their Specsavers County Championship Division Two match against Derbyshire on Monday.

Batting at No 5, Hales plundered 38 fours and a six to hit 218.

He shared a sixth-wicket stand of 204 in 35 overs with skipper Chris Read, who scored 75 in Nottinghamshire's 508/9 declared.

Hales, who won the last of his 11 England Test caps last summer against Pakistan, has been in excellent form in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old smashed 95 off just 30 balls in the T20 Blast on Saturday and scored an unbeaten 187 to take Nottinghamshire to victory in the One-Day Cup final at Lord's last month.

TAGS

Alex HalesEngland county cricketcricket news

From Zee News

Asked coach to drop me during 2017 ICC Women&#039;s World Cup, says Jhulan Goswami
cricket

Asked coach to drop me during 2017 ICC Women's World C...

WATCH: Barcelona fans chant &#039;Neymar die&#039; during game vs Chapecoense at Camp Nou
Football

WATCH: Barcelona fans chant 'Neymar die' during g...

PKL 2017, Day 10: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans – Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017, Day 10: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers...

WATCH: Roger Federer turns 36, reveals what scares him most
Tennis

WATCH: Roger Federer turns 36, reveals what scares him most

Shoaib Akhtar calls Pakistan secular state, gets brutally trolled for committing gaffe on Twitter
cricket

Shoaib Akhtar calls Pakistan secular state, gets brutally t...

WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara explains importance of &#039;the art of sledging&#039; to Ajinkya Rahane
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara explains importance of 'the a...

Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane congratulate Ravindra Jadeja on becoming ICC No 1 Test bowler
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane congratulate Ravindra Jadeja on...

Even if I put forward my view, Virat Kohli takes the final call for DRS: Wriddhiman Saha
cricket

Even if I put forward my view, Virat Kohli takes the final...

Irfan Pathan trolled for wearing Rakhi, crushes haters with strong reply
cricket

Irfan Pathan trolled for wearing Rakhi, crushes haters with...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video