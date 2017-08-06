WATCH: Alex Hales strikes 95 runs from 30 deliveries during NatWest T20 Blast vs Durham Jets

New Delhi: Alex Hales displayed yet another brutal piece of batting as Nottinghamshire Outlaws registered a comprehensive five-wicket win over Durham Jets in their second encounter in the North Division stage, on Saturday, at Trent Bridge.

Durham Jets came to bat first and amassed 183 runs at the loss of seven wickets. Micahel Richardson notched up a fifty, while Paul Coughlin smashed 42 runs. It was indeed a fighting total put forth by the team with the run rate just over nine an over.

In reply, the Notts went all guns blazing. Openers Alex Hales and Riki Wessels stitched a breathtaking 126-run partnership in just 42 balls. In fact in the within the powerplay over, the duo brought up 106 runs. The England international notched up nine boundaries, and nine sixes to score 95 runs from 30 deliveries. Hales was all set to equal Chris Gayle's T20 record of fastest century of all time, but fell off the 30th ball. After his dismissal in the eight over, Riki continued the rampage as the Notts registered yet another victory in the tournament.

This wasn't the first set of his sensational batting prowess. Almost a month back, Hales had scored an unbeaten and record-breaking 187 runs as Nottinghamshire had clinched the Royal London One-Day Cup, defeating Surrey.

"I knew there was a chance to go for the quickest T20 century of all-time and you don't get those opportunities very often. I love batting at Trent Bridge, for me, it is utter paradise, the wickets are great and there are some short boundaries, so I knew there was a chance of doing it," said Hales.

Watch the entire video here...

The Outlaws now have 14 points and are sitting atop on the North division group table. They are next is up against Birmingham Bears, at Trent Bridge, on August 11.