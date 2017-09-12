close
Watch: Ambidextrous Akshay Karnewar bowls with both hands against Australia

Though it's a little freakish, but Akshay Karnewar made use of both of his hands in attempt to bamboozle the Aussie batsmen and he did pick up one wicket of Travis Head in his 6 overs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 14:32
YouTube (Screen Grab)

New Delhi: Ambidextrous spinners are a rarity in cricket, but Australian team got to face one Indian bowler bowling with both hands in the ongoing practice matcha gainst India's Board President's XI at Chennai. (IND BPXI vs AUS - Live Blog)

Here's the proof of his rare talent:

Here's Akshay bowling right-handed:

Here's Akshay bowling left-handed:

Here's another video of Akshay bowling from both hands:

It was Marcus Stoinis who blasted a quick- fire 76 to power Australia to 347 for 7 in 50 overs against Board President's XI.

Stoinis, who turned up for Kings XI Punjab during the last IPL season, hit four boundaries and five sixes in a display of power-hitting to guide the visiting side to a formidable score.

Earlier, David Warner (64), skipper Steve Smith (55) and Travis Head (65) got some good batting practice ahead of the first ODI which would be played on September 17.

For the Board President's XI, all-rounder M S Washington Sundar was the best bowler, taking two wickets and giving away just 23 runs while medium-pacer Kushang Patel also got two scalps.

Brief scores:

Australia XI: 347/7 in 50 overs (Marcus Stoinis 76, David Warner 64, Steve Smith 55, Travis Head 65, Matthew Wade 45, M S Washington Sundar 2 for 23).

