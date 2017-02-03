close
Watch and get inspired! Virat Kohli shares his life-long journey to absolute summit of world cricket

Kohli might be seen as a world beater today, but he had put plenty of hardwork and sacrifice to bring himself to this stage.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 15:48
Youtube (Screen Grab)

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli has been one of the most prominent names in the world of cricket for the past few years. His rise to the absolute summit of the sport has been incredible and has even left many others envious of his success.

Kohli, yesterday wrote on Twitter that he is set to share a complete video of his life story.

"As promised, tomorrow i will show you the complete video of my life story on http://muveacoustics.com . #InsideIsEverything #SoundThatInspires," he tweeted.

As per the schedule, Kohli today took to the micro-blogging site again to reveal the video.

Here's the complete video:-

Kohli might be seen as a world beater today, but he had put plenty of hardwork and sacrifice to bring himself to this stage.

First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 15:46

