WATCH: Andrew Tye takes only the second ever hat-trick in BBL

The 30-year-old right-arm medium-fast bowler ended with figures of 3.2-0-22-4 as Scorchers won the match by 27 runs at Woolloongabba, Brisbane.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 18:51
Courtesy: Twitter (@BBL)

New Delhi: Veteran Aussie fast bowler Andrew Tye on Thursday became only the second person to take a hat-trick in the history of Big Bash League (BBL).

The Perth Scorchers bowler dismissed Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee and Mitchell Swepson off the successive deliveries across two overs to replicate Xavier Doherty's 2012 feat.

Joe Burns was his first scalp of the day. Tye has so far played three T20Is for Australia, taking two wickets.

First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 18:51

