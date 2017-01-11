WATCH: Andrew Tye takes only the second ever hat-trick in BBL

New Delhi: Veteran Aussie fast bowler Andrew Tye on Thursday became only the second person to take a hat-trick in the history of Big Bash League (BBL).

The Perth Scorchers bowler dismissed Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee and Mitchell Swepson off the successive deliveries across two overs to replicate Xavier Doherty's 2012 feat.

The 30-year-old right-arm medium-fast bowler ended with figures of 3.2-0-22-4 as Scorchers won the match by 27 runs at Woolloongabba, Brisbane.

Ross goes big but is out next ball for 39. Heat need 33 from 10 balls #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/emjj2t1RO4 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2017

GONE! Tye has Wildermuth caught behind for 6. 39 off 12 needed #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/6q3YQKytK6 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2017

Joe Burns was his first scalp of the day. Tye has so far played three T20Is for Australia, taking two wickets.